Max Allegri to make some tactical tweaks ahead of Sporting-Juventus

Following yesterday’s disappointing result at the Mapei Stadium, Juventus have some adjustments to do before Thursday’s crucial fixture in Lisbon.

The Bianconeri delivered a hollow display in the 0-1 defeat at the hands of Sassuolo this weekend, so a similar performance would likely spell the end of the club’s European adventure.

The Italians have already won the first leg of the Europa League quarter-final against Sporting thanks to Federico Gatti’s solitary goal, but they will have to survive the onslaught on a hostile territory to reach the semis.

So according to La Gazzetta dello Sport via JuventusNews24, Max Allegri already has some ideas in mind as he looks to make the necessary tweaks for the decisive battle.

The source expects Angel Di Maria to make his return to the starting formation at the expense of either Dusan Vlahovic or Arkadiusz Milik.

But unlike the first leg, the manager won’t opt for an attacking trident, so the report believes that Federico Chiesa will remain on the bench alongside Paul Pogba.

Therefore, the pink newspaper foreshadows a 3-5-1-1 formation with one between Milik and Vlahovic spearheading the lineup, supported by Di Maria.

The Juventus boss has been constantly shifting in his tactical system since the start of the campaign, but the 3-5-1-1 module has often delivered the best results.