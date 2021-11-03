Max Allegri unsatisfied with Zenit’s late consolation goal

Last night, Juventus fans finally witnessed a convincing version of their team, as Max Allegri’s men dominated their Champions League home fixture against Zenit St. Petersburg.

The Italians managed to score four goals, mostly thanks to the excellence of Paulo Dybala and Federico Chiesa, sealing their qualification to the round of 16 in the process.

Nevertheless, an own goal from Leonardo Bonucci and a late strike by Sardar Azmoun prevented a lopsided score-line, as it ended 4-2.

The Italian tactician was content with his players’ performance, but was was left unsatisfied by the late consolation goal that his side conceded.

“We played well technically, with great intensity, but we conceded a goal in the final five minutes and we must improve,” said Allegri as translated by Football Italia.

“That’s when we conceded goals against Sassuolo and Udinese.

“We wanted to score the fifth goal, but we put the result in danger, running the risk to concede on the counter-attack. We had to finish the game with the ball at our feet.”

Juve FC say

Allegri is right to point out to the late goal that could have been prevented. Last night, Juventus had Paulo Dybala and Federico Chiesa in top form, which allowed the team to score four goals.

However, we all know this won’t be the case in every match, and there are times when the Bianconeri will have to revert to the old ways and defend a slim 1-0 lead, which explains why these mistakes at the back should be prevented at all cost.