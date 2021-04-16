Max Allegri wanted by one of the biggest sides in Europe

Bayern Munich is prepared to appoint Massimiliano Allegri as a replacement for Hansi Flick at the end of this season.

SportMediaset via Football Italia says this would be Flick’s last campaign at the helm in Bavaria and Bayern has already started looking for a replacement.

RB Leipzig coach Julian Nagelsmann appeared to be the favourite to replace him in recent months, but the report says the Germans might consider a move for Allegri instead.

The Italian has been without a job since he left his role at Juventus in 2019.

He has been linked with a return to management in the last couple of months but hasn’t seen a project that excites him just yet.

Bayern is the current holders of the Champions League and they have dominated the German Bundesliga for years.

Allegri won five consecutive Serie A titles with Juve and reached the final of the Champions League on two occasions.

Joining Bayern won’t be a step down in his career and he would look to prove that he can be successful outside of Italy.

With Andrea Pirlo struggling at Juve, he has also been linked with a return to the Allianz Stadium, but a new challenge might excite him more than a return to familiar territory.