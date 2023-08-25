Despite his lack of playing time, Juventus defender Daniele Rugani has seen limited action on the field for the club over the past year, a situation that would typically encourage a player to seek a departure.

Rugani currently finds himself at the bottom of the defensive pecking order within the team. Juventus tends to utilise him only when no other suitable player is available for the role.

The substantial salary Rugani commands has presented challenges for Juventus in terms of finding a new club for him, creating difficulty in offloading him from the Allianz Stadium. However, interestingly, Rugani doesn’t appear as eager to leave as one might expect given his playing situation.

Surprisingly, there are reports indicating that Rugani is on the verge of signing a new contract with Juventus. This development has raised eyebrows among many Juventus fans.

According to information from Tuttomercatoweb, Max Allegri holds a favourable view of Rugani, considering him one of the best backup players in the squad. In line with Allegri’s preferences, Juventus is preparing to offer Rugani a contract extension.

However, the negotiations for the new deal are expected to commence after the conclusion of the current transfer window, as Juventus prioritises the ongoing transfer matters before addressing contract extensions.

Juve FC Says

Rugani should be eager to leave Juventus so that he can get more game time, but the defender surprisingly wants to stay and it is interesting to know.

Juve remains a top club, and he is probably staying because he will not get a better salary at another Italian club.