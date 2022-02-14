Max Allegri wants Juventus to sign this Lyon star

Lucas Paqueta could become a Juventus player next season as the Bianconeri keep bolstering their squad.

The Brazilian has had a spell in Serie A where he struggled at AC Milan before moving to Lyon.

He has recaptured his best form at the French club and could be set for a crack at another Serie A side.

Fichajes.net says Max Allegri has been watching him and the Juventus gaffer personally wants the midfielder to join his team.

The Livorno native is rebuilding the current Juve side, and he would want to keep adding players to the group.

The report claims other European sides want to add him to their squad as well, but Allegri has asked Juve to make him their next creative force.

Juve FC Says

Paqueta struggled to make an impact at Milan and has rediscovered his form at Lyon.

His struggles in Serie A could be down to him playing him in the wrong tactical setup and that could change at Juve.

Allegri is experienced enough to know a player that will thrive in his system. If he says he wants the former Flamengo man, the club needs to support him by making the transfer happen.