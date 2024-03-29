Max Allegri’s second spell at Juventus may have slightly diminished his standing among the world’s top managers, but the Bianconeri boss remains an iconic figure in Italian football.

During his initial tenure as the club’s manager, he steered Juventus to five consecutive league titles, asserting their dominance in Serie A and making a significant impact in European competitions.

Allegri is among the select few managers to approach the milestone of 500 matches in a top-flight league, and he is nearing that impressive figure.

This weekend, Allegri is set to mark his 500th appearance as a Serie A manager when Juventus takes on Lazio, an achievement that highlights his longevity and influence in the game.

At just 56 years old, Allegri is relatively young for a manager, and with such a milestone on the horizon, he has inevitably been asked about his long-term aspirations.

He said, as quoted by Football Italia:

“I love and am passionate about this sport. I’ve been involved in football for 47 years.

“I am happy with what I’ve done, but I still want to have fun, work and stay on the pitch; otherwise, I’d get bored. However, the important thing is to be focused, think about tomorrow, and live these 55 days with desire and enthusiasm.”

Juve FC Says

Allegri has been one of the finest managers in Europe, and he does not get enough recognition nowadays because of his current spell at the club.

We wish him more good times on the bench, even if he leaves the Allianz Stadium this summer.