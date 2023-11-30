Juventus is set to face Monza tomorrow in Serie A, a match that will attract close attention, given Monza’s victories in both games of their meetings last season.

Max Allegri’s men have displayed excellent form in the league this season and recently navigated their toughest challenge with a commendable 1-1 draw against Inter Milan.

Juve is considered one of the contenders for the league title this season, given their strong start to the campaign. While the draw with Inter is a positive outcome, Monza proved to be a more formidable opponent for the Bianconeri last season, securing victories against them home and away.

In both of those encounters, Juventus failed to score, and Allegri is well aware of the challenges posed by the Boys from Brianza. He has issued a warning to his players about the upcoming match, anticipating a tough and demanding contest.

The gaffer said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“That opponent is also the only team that took us away last year 6 points and against whom we have never scored a goal. We must follow up the draw with Inter.”

Juve FC Says

Monza has been impressive since they were promoted and their results against us last term confirm that they are giant killers.

We need to be even better than we were against Inter to defeat them and there is no room for complacency in this match.