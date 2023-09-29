Juventus made the surprising decision to transfer Nicolo Rovella to Lazio during the last transfer window, a move that left some of their fans puzzled. Rovella had performed admirably while on loan at Monza in the previous season, and many supporters expected him to remain at the club while Fabio Miretti went out on loan to gain more experience. However, Lazio swooped in to secure the young midfielder’s services.

Rovella is widely regarded as one of the top players in his position and fans were eager to witness his potential contributions to the team. Nevertheless, Juventus faced financial pressures during the last transfer window and actively sought to offload players who could help raise funds.

Reports from Tuttomercatoweb suggest that Max Allegri, Juventus’s manager, actually wanted to retain Rovella and provide him with an opportunity to showcase his talents in Turin. However, the club’s financial needs and the player’s own desire to make the move prevailed, leading to the successful completion of the deal with Lazio.

Juve FC Says

Rovella did not get the chance to play and show us what he could do from when he moved from Genoa until his departure.

We can only wonder what could have been and we know he will love life in Rome if he gets enough game time.