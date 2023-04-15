Max Allegri will not take a risk with Szczesny’s health

Wojciech Szczęsny suffered a major health scare during Juventus’ match against Sporting Club on Thursday and everyone is happy he feels better.

Matia Perin had to replace the Pole and the Italian goalie did well while in goal for the remainder of the match.

Juve performed some tests on their number one, and they have all come back showing no issues with Szczęsny.

He has been given the all-clear to resume normal duties, but this will not see Allegri begin to involve him in competitive action immediately.

A report on Tuttojuve reveals the Bianconeri manager is likely to give the former Arsenal man some days off to rest and he certainly will not be in goal for Juventus’ next game.

Juve FC Says

Szczęsny’s life is more important than winning any game and we have Perin for a good reason.

The Pole’s health must be a priority for us and the club’s decision to ensure he does not play unless they are convinced he is okay.

There are many more games left in this campaign and Szczęsny will still help us, so it is perfect for him to rest for a few days. Hopefully, he will return healthier than he is now.