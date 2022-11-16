Max Allegri wins November’s Serie A coach of the month

Juventus’ fine form in the month of November has won Max Allegri the Serie A Manager of the Month award.

The Bianconeri won all their games and went into the World Cup break on a six-game winning run.

It is a remarkable achievement considering how poor they were at the start of the season and the Bianconeri gaffer deserves all the credit for how his side has recovered.

A report on Calciomercato reveals the Bianconeri boss won the award after a jury made up of directors of sports newspapers judged all the individual coaches.

Allegri was found to have stood out from the rest this month and he ends the year as the last gaffer to win the award in 2022.

It claims he would be handed his prize before Juventus game against Udinese on the 7th of January.

Juve FC Says

Allegri has had a troubled season, having been on the verge of getting sacked not so long ago.

Juve kept faith in him despite the backlash from fans and now his team looks stronger than ever.

When he recovers Paul Pogba at the start of next year, things should get even better for him.

For now, we pray none of our key players return from the World Cup with a serious injury.