Max Allegri’s future at Juventus remains uncertain, and his agent has provided an update on the situation. Allegri could potentially depart Juventus at the end of the current season if the team fails to secure any trophies.

Even if Juventus were to win the Coppa Italia, there is no guarantee that Allegri will be allowed to see out his contract with the club. Despite the uncertainties, Allegri is reportedly not contemplating leaving and is determined to secure a trophy and reclaim dominance in the league, reminiscent of his success during his first tenure at the Allianz Stadium.

Allegri’s agent, Giovanni Branchini, has addressed the doubts surrounding his client’s future, stating that the manager desires to stay at Juventus.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Does Allegri remain at Juve? I think so. Yes, yes, why not. Someone who can send him away? This is always possible, we’ll see what Juve’s ideas will be. He has a contract and has demonstrated his connection with the club. They will decide and evaluate. Usually, you change a coach when you are not satisfied. I want to see how they could not be satisfied, but with this ownership, anything can happen .”

Juve FC Says

Allegri’s second spell has not gone to plan, and everyone knows his team is not meeting expectations.

In the summer, several top coaches will be available to appoint and we probably should replace him with another manager.