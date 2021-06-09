Max Allegri’s job has become easier now that Conte is gone

Juventus made the right call by bringing back Max Allegri after two years of experimenting with two different managers.

Firing a proven winner was never the right decision in the first place and the club have now corrected that huge mistake by re-hiring Allegri.

The Bianconeri will begin a new era under Allegri and the first thing he would want to do is to restore Juve’s supremacy in Serie A, however, it is no longer the shoo-in it once was and this online betting guide is a must-read before anyone has a flutter on Serie A next season.

The Livorno-born manager has the experience to get Juve back to the top, but he has inherited a squad that failed to shine last season.

Juve sacked Pirlo after a poor campaign, but we have to admit that players play an important part in what the club achieves.

The Juve’s players underperformed immensely last season and it is one reason why the team finished the campaign badly.

The financial limitations brought about by the coronavirus pandemic means that the Bianconeri will not have the funds to totally overhaul their playing squad this summer.

They will still sell and buy a number of players but Allegri is likely to be left with several of the players who failed to sparkle last season.

We still expect him to win Serie A and you have to think that will be easier now that Antonio Conte is out of the competition.

Since Conte returned to Serie A as Inter Milan’s manager, they have been the main challengers to Juventus.

They eventually toppled the Bianconeri last season and I’m certain that they would have tried to dominate the competition for years as Juve did if Conte had remained.

Now that he is gone, there is less serious competition to Allegri with all the other managers struggling to get a consistent enough performance from their players.

This gives Juve fans some hope that the Scudetto will return to Turin next season.

But Juventus cannot afford to be complacent.

While the Bianconeri will be among the favourites to reclaim Serie A, it doesn’t mean there are not teams ready to take advantage if they slip up again.

The likes of Atalanta have become one of the best clubs in Italy in recent campaigns and they keep getting better.

Stefano Pioli has also built a fine team in Milan and they will enter the next campaign intent on making a statement as they did at the start of this season.

But there is no getting away from the fact that Juve have been boosted by Conte’s departure and that Inter have been weakened.