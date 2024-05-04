Daniele De Rossi praised Juventus manager Max Allegri for his contributions to Italian football and revealed that his father was a teammate of the Juventus manager.

De Rossi is the current AS Roma manager. His team will face Juventus in Serie A this weekend, and both clubs need a win to get closer to qualifying for the Champions League.

Juventus is currently above Roma in the standings, but if the Bianconeri lose, Roma will close the gap between them.

Both managers know what is at stake, but De Rossi has great respect for Allegri, who has won six league titles and other domestic trophies since beginning his coaching career.

The former midfielder said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“I approach him with great respect, Max made the history of Italian football. He played with my father and my father tells me about it, which is why I follow him with sympathy.”

Juve FC Says

De Rossi knows how important Allegri is to the history of Italian football, and the Bianconeri gaffer deserves all the respect he is getting, even though his second spell at the club has not been the best, and this might be his last season with them.