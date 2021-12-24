“Max seems a bit lazy to me” Capello discusses Allegri’s decision to return to Juventus

Fabio Capello has discussed Max Allegri’s return to Juventus again and insists it was a lazy and safe choice for him.

Allegri had won the Serie A for five consecutive seasons at Juve before he was replaced by Maurizio Sarri in 2019.

After two years away from the game, the Bianconeri brought him back as their manager.

His return hasn’t been as good as everyone expected as Juve is still struggling to compete for the title.

Former England boss, Capello believes Allegri could easily have accepted the offer from Real Madrid, but he returned to Juve because he doesn’t want to be far away from home.

He said via Il Bianconero: “I confirm. I said that Allegri would become an umbrella, he would attract all the criticism. And so it was. Guilty or innocent? On the pitch, not guilty.

“He made some mistakes, it took some time to understand what to do but the path chosen for me is the best. Max always knows where to go. In the decision itself, guilty: he had an offer from Real and it was the ideal time to go to Madrid”

He added: “Let’s say that Juve was a comfortable choice. Abroad it’s tougher, you have to question yourself, discover that the players have different habits. Max seems a bit lazy to me, he has no great interest in moving around, he prefers to have Livorno close by”

Juve FC Says

Most of us would have returned to familiar territory like Allegri if we had the chance to choose.

He hasn’t made a terrible choice and it could be unconnected to being close to home, as Capello wants us to believe.

If Juve is competing for the title now, he would likely not make this comment.

Hopefully, the Bianconeri can have a good second half to the campaign and challenge for Serie A before the end of the season.