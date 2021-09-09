“Max will play with four at the back” – Allegri’s mentor reveals Juve’s lineup versus Napoli

With confusion reigning supreme, fans and observers are eager to find out how Juventus will line up for their big weekend clash against Napoli.

Max Allegri will travel with a decimated squad. Federico Chiesa is expected to be left out for precautionary reasons due to a knock that he received during the international break.

Moreover, Paulo Dybala, Juan Cuadrado, Rodrigo Bentancur, Danilo and Alex Sandro will only return from South America on Friday evening, which makes their availability for the Stadio Maradona encounter doubtful at best.

Nonetheless, Allegri’s mentor back from his Pescara days, Giovanni Galeone, revealed the formation that he expects to witness on Saturday evening against the Partenopei.

Whilst some claimed that the Bianconeri could deploy a three-man defense consisted of Giorgio Chiellini, Leonardo Bonucci and Matthijs de Ligt, the retired manager believes that his former pupil will maintain four players at the back.

“Juventus are in trouble. Five South Americans will arrive on Friday evening. And Chiesa has problems,” said Galeone in an interview with Radio Kiss Kiss via ilBianconero.

“Max will play with four at the back, and not with a three-man backline as some have suggested. There will be two lines of four, with Dybala with Morata upfront.

“I expect a shrewd game from both teams. Max will make a virtue of necessity. He has a tough month ahead of him based on the schedule list,” concluded the 80-year-old.