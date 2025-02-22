Kenan Yıldız showed no nerves when he was handed the Juventus number 10 shirt, even though most people were worried that the number might weigh too much on the attacker.

Yıldız is one of the best talents Juve has groomed for decades and is one of a kind in the present team.

You do not need to be one of the brilliant BetZillion betting experts to know how good Yildiz is, pundits and commentators have been lauding the 19-year-old ever since he first burst onto the scene

As his career develops, we expect him to settle into one role as his best position, but at the moment, he plays across the front three for the Bianconeri.

Yıldız has had some terrific games for Juventus, most notably coming off the bench to score twice against Inter Milan.

His strike against PSV in the league phase of the Champions League is another fine goal, and he is a player who keeps fans excited whenever he is on the pitch.

The Turkish youngster is certainly one of the stars that Juventus can rely on for a long time to do good work on the pitch.

The men in black and white know that he has the potential to become one of their best stars, and this explains why he gets a lot of game time.

Thiago Motta is a manager who picks his team based on current form and the system the opponents will employ, so in the last few weeks, Yıldız has struggled to start matches.

When he was picked to start, the attacker simply failed to sparkle as much as he did at the start of his career.

We cannot say he is now struggling with the number 10 shirt on his back, but Yıldız seems to need a change of environment.

It is easy to forget that he is still just 19, but he has already played 84 professional games for Juventus, most of which he is required to make things happen.

He needs to be taken away from the limelight for a while and should go on loan to a team where so much is not expected of him.

This would give the youngster a chance to develop away from the noise and the hype, which could bring out his best again.

Juve needs match-winners, and Yıldız could become one, but the attacker needs a break from playing under so many expectations.

At the moment, we expect him to work his magic every time he plays, so when that does not happen, we rarely appreciate his performance on the pitch.