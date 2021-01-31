“Maybe only Iniesta I saw stronger than him” Juventus ace gets praise for fine form

Rodrigo Bentancur has emerged as one of the key players at Juventus in this campaign, and he continued his fine form against Sampdoria last night.

Facing competition from Arthur and Adrien Rabiot, the Uruguayan struggled to play at the start of Andrea Pirlo’s reign.

But he has now fought his way into the team, leaving Rabiot to sweat for a spot.

He was in top form again as Juventus beat Sampdoria 2-0 last night, and the club’s TV station praised him for his impact.

After his masterful performance in the game, he was compared to Barcelona great Andres Iniesta.

Pirlo has been looking to find the best partnerships in his team in this debut campaign, and the result that Arthur and Bentancur deliver when paired together may have solved that dilemma for him.

Talking about the Uruguayan, Juventus TV via Calciomercato says: ” Mamma mia … ball and chain is the best in the world. Maybe only Iniesta I saw stronger than him”

Bentancur has now played 18 league games for the club this season, and 6 more in the Champions League.

On current form, he would only miss a Juventus game if he is injured or needs to be rested.