Mazzarri uses Juventus as an example to discuss the difference between English and Italian clubs

Cagliari manager, Walter Mazzarri, claims the difference in revenue between English and Italian clubs is a key thing that separates both competitions.

Juventus is the biggest club in Italy and has been one of the elite sides in European competitions apart from the last three seasons.

However, the Bianconeri revenue can be compared to some of the smallest clubs in the English top flight.

Meanwhile, in Serie A, Juve’s earnings place them in a class of their own and that is one reason they have been buying the best players possible around the continent.

Mazzarri says when you have money, you can buy the best players, offer them the best salaries and convince them to join you.

This is what English clubs enjoy, but in Italy, they don’t have all the resources and that differentiates both competitions.

Mazzarri tells Sky Sport Italia as quoted by Football Italia: “The English are good at marketing and they’ve got more revenue.

“I know this because I saw the budgets of even the smaller clubs in England, who have more or less the same revenue as Juventus, who in Italy are miles ahead of everyone else.

“When you have a lot of money, you can buy great players and offer them very big salaries to convince them to go there, something we cannot do in Italy at the moment, leaving sides who are seventh or eighth in Serie A.”

Juve FC Says

His comment makes it even more commendable that Juventus is still buying some of the finest players in the world.

We have continued to make the Italian league a relevant competition by bringing some big names into it.

We deserve more recognition. Instead, the legal authorities are investigating the club and trying to find dirt in our business dealings.