Samuel Mbangula’s rise at Juventus has been one of the standout stories of the season, with the Belgian showing that he is more than capable of making a significant impact in the first team. When he made his debut for the Bianconeri earlier in the season, not many fans expected him to become a regular feature in the senior squad, especially considering the competition for places in the team.

However, under the guidance of new manager Thiago Motta, Mbangula has been promoted to the first team, and he has been thriving ever since. His development has been rapid, and he is starting to look like a player with greater potential than fellow youngster Kenan Yildiz, who has also had opportunities with the senior squad.

In a recent Champions League match against PSV, Yildiz started but struggled to make an impact. After being substituted, Mbangula came on and delivered a crucial performance, scoring Juventus’ second goal in a 2-1 victory. That goal not only secured the win for Juventus but also saw Mbangula make history as the youngest player to score in the knockout phase of the Champions League for the club as reported by Il Bianconero. At just 21 years and 26 days old, he etched his name into Juventus folklore, and this achievement is a sign of the bright future that lies ahead for him.

Mbangula’s ability to make such an immediate impact for Juventus is an impressive feat, and it is clear that he is progressing well under Motta’s management. His performance against PSV only served to reinforce the belief that he has the potential to become a key figure in the team moving forward.

The challenge now for Mbangula is to maintain his focus and consistency. If he continues on this trajectory, there is no reason why he cannot become one of the top players at the club in the future. Juventus fans are excited to see how he continues to develop, and his rise has been a refreshing story for the club. With hard work and determination, Mbangula could establish himself as one of Juventus’ key players in the seasons to come.