Juventus winger Samuel Mbangula salvaged the team by scoring a wonderful equalizer against Bologna, but will it be enough to save his future in Turin?

The 20-year-old started his match on the bench as usual, before entering in the second half to score a superb curler and earn his team an important, albeit unsatisfying point in front of their disgruntled home supporters.

After the contest, the Belgian admitted the Bianconeri must do better, while expressing his desire to score many more goals for the club.

“Yes, it was a nice goal, but not enough to win,” noted Mbangula in his post-match interview with DAZN via IlBianconero. “With our quality, we have to win and do better in the next matches.

“It’s a special emotion to score a goal here at the Allianz in front of our fans. I feel proud. I hope to score more goals in the future.”

However, IlBianconero insists that the player remains a potential sacrificial lamb ahead of the January transfer session.

Juventus will be looking to raise some transfer funds as they must bring in at least one new defender to replace Gleison Bremer and Juan Cabal who could be out of action for the remainder of the season with devastating ACL injuries.

Therefore, the club directors will reportedly consider offers for the Mbangula who has recently attracted interest from Ligue and the Bundesliga.

The young winger’s contract with the Bianconeri is valid until the summer of 2028. The Serie A giants reportedly value him between 8 and 10 million euros.

Mbangula first joined Juventus in 2020, and he became a member of the first team after earning Thiago Motta’s favor in pre-season.

The Belgian is the author of the first-ever Juventus goal in Motta’s reign, scoring a splendid strike on the opening day of the season against Como.