Samuel Mbangula has admitted that making his debut for Juventus has transformed his life, forcing him to live differently than before.

The young attacker was a surprise starter in Juve’s first match of the season as the Bianconeri entered a new era under Thiago Motta.

Motta’s bold decision paid off, with the Belgian youngster scoring one of Juve’s goals in their win against Como.

Since then, Mbangula has remained part of the team, and if he continues performing well, Motta is likely to keep him in the squad.

His impressive form at Juventus has earned him significant recognition in Belgium, where he is currently on international duty with the U21 team.

Reflecting on his life in Turin, Mbangula revealed that things have changed dramatically—he can no longer walk the streets unnoticed as he used to.

Speaking about his life after his debut for the black and whites, Mbangula said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“Juve is one of the biggest clubs in the world. It would surprise anyone to have such a debut. I always feel pressure, but it’s a good pressure: it gives you adrenaline.”

He added: “Now my life has changed: I can’t go out on the street as easily anymore. I wasn’t ready for this… I preferred it before!”

Juve FC Says

Mbangula deserves the love and affection he is receiving now, and hopefully, he will continue to develop under Thiago Motta’s watchful eye.