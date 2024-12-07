Juventus played out a 2-2 draw against Bologna this evening, salvaging a point with a late equaliser.

Thiago Motta faced his former club for the first time since leaving them in the summer, and Juventus knew this encounter could be one of their toughest tests yet.

Bologna has been improving under Vincenzo Italiano, and this match provided them with an opportunity to showcase their progress.

The men in black and white found themselves in trouble almost immediately after the game began, as Dan Ndoye rattled the crossbar with an early effort.

Juve also suffered an early blow when Andrea Cambiaso was forced off due to injury. Shortly afterwards, Ndoye silenced the Juve fans with a superb opening goal.

Nicolo Fagioli had a chance to equalise for the Bianconeri almost immediately but squandered a great opportunity. Dusan Vlahovic also came close, but the Serbian was denied by what might have been Lukasz Skorupski’s finest save of his career.

Bologna started the second half on the front foot, and just six minutes in, Thiago Motta was sent off. This incident seemed to energise Bologna, who soon doubled their lead.

Despite trailing, Juventus pressed forward relentlessly. Their efforts were eventually rewarded when Teun Koopmeiners pulled one back for the Bianconeri.

Kenan Yildiz and Khephren Thuram were introduced as Juventus pushed for an equaliser, increasing their attacking threat.

Bologna’s defence held firm as Samuel Mbangula and Nicolo Savona also joined the fray for Juventus in the closing stages.

The substitutions paid off in dramatic fashion. Mbangula struck a stunning equalizer in the first minute of added time, embodying the club’s motto “fino alla fine”—until the end.