Juventus played out a 2-2 draw against Bologna this evening, salvaging a point with a late equaliser.
Thiago Motta faced his former club for the first time since leaving them in the summer, and Juventus knew this encounter could be one of their toughest tests yet.
Bologna has been improving under Vincenzo Italiano, and this match provided them with an opportunity to showcase their progress.
The men in black and white found themselves in trouble almost immediately after the game began, as Dan Ndoye rattled the crossbar with an early effort.
Juve also suffered an early blow when Andrea Cambiaso was forced off due to injury. Shortly afterwards, Ndoye silenced the Juve fans with a superb opening goal.
Nicolo Fagioli had a chance to equalise for the Bianconeri almost immediately but squandered a great opportunity. Dusan Vlahovic also came close, but the Serbian was denied by what might have been Lukasz Skorupski’s finest save of his career.
Bologna started the second half on the front foot, and just six minutes in, Thiago Motta was sent off. This incident seemed to energise Bologna, who soon doubled their lead.
Despite trailing, Juventus pressed forward relentlessly. Their efforts were eventually rewarded when Teun Koopmeiners pulled one back for the Bianconeri.
Kenan Yildiz and Khephren Thuram were introduced as Juventus pushed for an equaliser, increasing their attacking threat.
Bologna’s defence held firm as Samuel Mbangula and Nicolo Savona also joined the fray for Juventus in the closing stages.
The substitutions paid off in dramatic fashion. Mbangula struck a stunning equalizer in the first minute of added time, embodying the club’s motto “fino alla fine”—until the end.
The whole team should be given a pay cut! Motta should be given an ultimatum! Patience does not mean that finishing on the 8th place is enough. 4th place is a basic expectation and it seems completely hopeless. And Vlahovic out! He’s not even worth 2 million euros, he’s not a Juventus-level player and he’s not a leader.
Motta and Giuntoli out. The first 60 minutes reminded me the Stuttgart game, was totally outplayed.
No rotation for Cambiasso and new injury again.
Attacking is bland and terrible. I mentioned many times, 4231 u need a midfield player that can dribble, run forward and score, which releases the winger as well. Otherwise change the format. That’s the reason I suggest Juventus should negotiate a new contract with Pogba.
Fagioli is crap, Weah and Gatti are at most substitute players. Yildiz and Koop are either overrated or not used properly.
I have not missed any game this season and decided to stop watching for a while. This Juventus sucks. Motta sucks, Giuntoli sucks, Agnelli sucks.