Samuel Mbangula has made a strong impression in the few games he has played for Juventus, with the Belgian youngster emerging as a talent who could save the club millions of euros.

Fans were initially surprised that Juve seemed eager to offload Federico Chiesa, especially given the club’s lack of depth on the wings.

However, few realised that Thiago Motta had uncovered a gem from the Next Gen team, with Mbangula starting in Juve’s first game of the season against Como.

Since then, he has continued to perform well, prompting the club to consider rewarding him with a new contract.

A report from Tuttomercatoweb claims the Bianconeri view Mbangula as one of the brightest talents in their squad and are working on securing a new deal for him.

The 20-year-old currently earns 100,000 euros per season, and the report suggests he is set to receive a significant pay raise when he signs his contract extension at the Allianz Stadium.

Juve FC Says

We are one of the world’s biggest clubs and any player who can break into our first team has to earn a good wage.

Mbangula deserves a new contract and hopefully, he will continue to perform well.