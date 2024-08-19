Juventus secured a convincing 3-0 victory over Como in Thiago Motta’s first official game as head coach.

Motta’s reign began with some surprises, including Federico Gatti captaining the side and a debut for Samuel Mbangula, a player most Juve fans were unfamiliar with before the match.

The Bianconeri dominated from the outset, displaying a more dynamic style of play. Mbangula, making his debut, cut in from the left and curled a precise shot into the bottom right corner to open the scoring.

Juventus’ high press disrupted Como’s attempts to play out from the back, with Dusan Vlahovic coming close to doubling the lead, hitting the post after Juve capitalised on a turnover.

Young talent Kenan Yildiz shone in the number 10 role, frequently drifting left and contributing to Juventus’ second goal. His clever play helped set up Timothy Weah, who slotted home just before halftime.

The first-half display was one of Juve’s most impressive in recent memory—dominant, efficient, and full of energy.

Motta’s trust in youth continued as Nicolo Savona replaced the injured Weah at halftime. Despite Vlahovic striking the woodwork again and having a goal ruled out for offside, Juventus remained in control.

As the match wound down, Juve seemed content with their lead. However, Andrea Cambiaso capped off the performance with a stunning strike to seal a comprehensive win.

This was one of the best Juventus performances in a long time, with the debutants shining and Motta off to a brilliant start.