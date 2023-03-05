Mbappe chooses his goal against Juventus as one of his top-four best goals

Kylian Mbappe has scored an astonishing 201 goals for PSG and has now revealed one of his top-four favourites.

The Frenchman is quickly becoming the best striker around the globe and looks set to become the next global superstar to win awards like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo did.

He is a PSG record goal-scorer at just 24 and has scored against all kinds of opponents with different types of goals.

Speaking after the achievement this weekend, he was asked about his best strikes and he named one against Juventus.

The World Cup winner said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“They asked me to select the four most beautiful goals of my 201 with the PSG and I must say that the one with Juventus is certainly among them. It was nice, wasn’t it? Sorry Italians, but it was nice. That can certainly be part of the four most beautiful, even if the gallery is long beautiful”.

Juve FC Says

Mbappe has scored all types of goals in his very young career and the striker is one player who can score against any opponent.

This means we certainly do not have to feel bad that he scored against us because that is something he does against most of the teams he has faced.

Hopefully, someday we can bring him to Turin to wear our black and white shirt for some seasons.