Mbappe: ‘Juventus a strong team’

PSG forward Kylian Mbappe believes Juventus are among the favourites to win the Champions League and explains why the Bianconeri are lucky to have Cristiano Ronaldo.

The 21-year-old is a big fan of CR7, a player who he idolised as a youngster, along with another former Juve player.

“If you are French, you obviously grow up with the myth of Zidane,” Mbappe told Gazzetta dello Sport.

“Then another idol of mine was Cristiano Ronaldo, whom I am now lucky enough to face as an opponent, even in the national team. Then I loved the great Brazilian players, from Pele, to Ronaldinho, from Ronaldo to Kaka.

Speaking of Ronaldo, what does the youngster think of of Juventus coached by Sarri?

“Juventus are a strong team and this is demonstrated by the Champions League finals played in recent seasons.

“The Bianconeri have always lacked that something that makes the difference, but now they have it right with Ronaldo, the player who makes you win the important things.

“So Juventus remains among the favourites this year too, which are the usual favourites: Barcelona, ​​Real Madrid, Liverpool and the rest of them.

“In addition, with Sarri, Juve now offers a good game, thanks to a group of players who are still strong regardless. “