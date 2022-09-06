Mbappe opens up on his relationship with Pogba after the recent revelations

Kylian Mbappe insists his relationship with Paul Pogba has not been affected by the recent revelation from the midfielder’s brother that he bewitched the striker.

Pogba’s brother Mathias Pogba released a video and made a series of allegations against his sibling.

The midfielder’s camp fired back and revealed he has been a victim of extortion for a long time.

He reported the matter to the police in France and Italy after they attacked him in both countries.

Mbappe was asked what he thought about his involvement in the family saga and he reveals the Juventus midfielder has reached out to him to explain the true events, and he believes him.

He said, as quoted by Football Italia:

“No, because right now, I prefer to trust what my teammate is saying. He called me and gave me his version of the events. Right now, it is his word against his brother’s word, so I am going to trust my teammate,” he assured.

“We have a big competition coming up with the national team and I am quite detached from the whole issue.”

Juve FC Says

Mbappe knows how desperate extortionists can be when they want to have their way.

The striker has been a teammate of Pogba for a long time and he should have a level of trust in his fellow countryman.

Hopefully, the truth about this issue will come out soon and they will sort everything out.