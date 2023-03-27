Since the start of the season, Adrien Rabiot has taken his game up a notch. While Juventus attempted to sell him to Manchester United last summer, the botched transfer allowed the player to cement himself as a protagonist in Turin.

Moreover, the 27-year-old has carved himself a starting berth with the French national team, playing an integral role at the heart of the squad that reached the 2022 World Cup final.

The former Paris Saint-Germain midfielder is currently in Dublin as Les Bleus prepare to take on the Republic of Ireland in their second match of the Euro 2024 qualifiers.

For his part, PSG and France superstar Kylian Mbappé praises his national teammate Rabiot, explaining how the latter has matured both on and off the pitch.

“He’s a player who has matured on and off the pitch.” said the phenomenal striker in his pre-match press conference as reported by ilBianconero.

“He’s someone who gives us a lot of confidence. He does all things right, for me, he always had the talent.”

Rabiot joined Juventus in 2019, but his first three years at the club were largely underwhelming.

This season, the Frenchman has contributed with nine goals and three assists in all competitions, but his future remains uncertain, as he’s currently running on an expiring contract.