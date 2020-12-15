Mbappe requests that PSG beats Juventus to French midfielder

Houssem Aouar has emerged as one of Juventus’ transfer targets in recent months as the Frenchman continues to shine at Lyon.

The Bianconeri are facing competition from the likes of Arsenal and PSG for the signature of the 22-year-old, it seems that the latter will beat them to his signature now.

This is because Kylian Mbappe has specifically asked that the French champions sign Aouar if they want him to extend his stay with them, reports from France via Calciomercato says.

Mbappe is one of the world’s best players and the Frenchman is coveted by the world’s top teams.

If PSG is serious about keeping Mbappe in Paris, they likely will agree to this request and that will be bad news for Juventus.

The Bianconeri were one of the teams who wanted to land him in the last transfer window and they have continued to monitor him.

Andrea Pirlo is rebuilding the current Juventus team and he will need all the quality players that he can get.

At his age, Aouar will represent a fantastic investment that can continue to deliver dividends for the next ten years.

Having come through the ranks at Lyon, Aouar may not want to sign for their rivals, Juve will hope that he will prefer a move abroad.