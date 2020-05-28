M’Bappe: ‘Ronaldo and Zidane my idols’

PSG striker Kylian Mbappe has revealed his two footballing idols are former and current Juventus players.

Speaking to the Daily Mirror, the young star explained why Cristiano Ronaldo and Zinedine Zidane have been such an inspiration to his career.

“My first idol was Zinedine Zidane for everything he achieved with the national team,” says Mbappe, “and then it was Cristiano Ronaldo.

“Cristiano has won so much and still continues to be a winner even after so much success.

“They have both left their mark in the history of the game and I want to leave my own chapter in the history books.”

“It would be nice to win the Ballon D’Or – but it is not something that keeps me awake at night,” he says. “I don’t think I have to win it next season or the season after – there is no time limit I have put on it.

“Always I will put PSG and the national team as my priority. Then, if personal honours come from my performances then it is a bonus.

“It is a big ambition of mine to win the European Cup, and to be a part of PSG winning their first European Cup would be very special.

“Always I am looking to improve, I play with so many experienced players for both PSG and the national team that I am always looking to learn from them and improve.

“One of my ambitions is to keep on being successful with the national team. Next season we have The European Championships and that will be our ambition to be victorious there.”