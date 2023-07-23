In what would be the biggest story of the ongoing summer transfer session, Kylian Mbappé could leave Paris Saint-Germain after a public fallout with the management.

The Ligue 1 champions have taken a firm stance, telling the superstar to either sign a contract renewal or find himself a new club. The hierarchy doesn’t intend to lose the Frenchman’s services for free next summer.

Therefore, the 24-year-old might finally complete a switch to Real Madrid, which would spark an interesting domino effect.

According to ilBianconero, PSG would resort to Dusan Vlahovic as a replacement, albeit with different characteristics.

The Serbian remains an important player for Juventus. But following his struggles last season, the Italians would be open for a sale if they were to receive a lucrative contract. Even new club director Cristiano Giuntoli confirmed as much during his unveiling.

This move would help the Bianconeri fund new buys. But the first order of business would be finding a replacement for the former Fiorentina star.

As the source explains, Lille striker Jonathan David should be the most suitable candidate in this case.

The 23-year-old was in sensational form last season, scoring 24 goals in 37 Ligue 1 appearances.

For his part, Giuntoli would love to replicate his masterstroke when he brought Victor Osimhen to Napoli from the same French club.

David is a Canadian international player who, despite his tender age, already has 40 caps and 24 goals for his national team.