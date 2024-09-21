Juventus played out a goalless draw against Napoli today, extending their winless run in Serie A.

Following consecutive goalless draws in the league, Juve managed to break that streak with a 3-1 victory over PSV in the Champions League midweek. Fans were hoping for a similar attacking display against Napoli, but both teams neutralised each other, leaving Juventus scoreless once again.

Juve had promising moments throughout the match, with chances to score, but they couldn’t find the back of the net. The team is well aware that they need to start converting their opportunities and scoring goals if they are to turn their league form around.

Weston McKennie made his second consecutive start and delivered a solid performance. After the match, he acknowledged that the team was missing that crucial edge needed to secure a victory.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“It’s difficult to win matches without scoring, we needed an extra contribution from us midfielders too”.

Asked what he thought about Dusan Vlahovic’s substitution and struggles, he added: “He won’t be happy but the whole team must put him in a position to score”.

Juve FC Says

We need to start winning and build a winning streak before people begin to compare us to last season’s team again.