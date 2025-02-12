Weston McKennie has emphasised the need for Juventus to maintain their intensity throughout matches, particularly after conceding a goal, following their hard-fought 2-1 victory over PSV.

The American midfielder played a key role in the win, scoring a stunning opener and putting in a solid performance. However, despite securing the victory, McKennie acknowledged that Juventus must improve their ability to respond when they face setbacks during matches.

Juventus have struggled this season when conceding an equaliser, often losing momentum and failing to regain control of games. This pattern has frustrated fans and raised concerns about the team’s mentality. Against PSV, however, they managed to break this habit by finding a winner despite being pegged back—a positive sign, but one that McKennie believes must become a regular occurrence.

PSV proved to be a tough opponent, making life difficult for Juventus throughout the game. However, the Bianconeri showed resilience, something that has been lacking in previous fixtures when they failed to respond well to adversity. McKennie spoke after the match about this issue, acknowledging that the team needs to be more proactive rather than reactive.

He said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“In training, in the locker room, in matches, let’s say that after we score, we often relax. But we repeat not to change the game, go forward, press to score the second goal, and not wait for something to happen against us. It was important to continue playing, we need to do better in this.”

McKennie’s words highlight a mentality issue that Juventus must address if they want to compete at the highest level. Their tendency to drop intensity after scoring has cost them points this season, and if they are to challenge for trophies, they must develop a ruthless streak that allows them to kill off games.

Juventus manager Thiago Motta will undoubtedly take McKennie’s comments into consideration as he continues to work on strengthening the team’s approach. They cannot afford to switch off in crucial moments, especially as they head into the decisive stages of the season.

While the win against PSV is a step in the right direction, Juventus still have plenty of work to do. The ability to maintain intensity, push for more goals, and react positively to setbacks will be key if they are to achieve their goals this season.