McKennie agrees personal terms with Leeds United

Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie has agreed to personal terms with Leeds United ahead of a permanent transfer.

The American is spending this second half of the season on loan at the Premier League club as he seeks to get the game time and recognition he deserves.

Leeds has an agreement in place to sign him if they survive relegation in England this term and they are not doing badly.

The dogfight to beat the drop in the Premier League is very competitive, but the Whites can achieve that if they work hard enough.

The midfielder seems to be planning for life in England as a report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals he has agreed to personal terms with Leeds.

If they stay up, there will only be a need for them to pay Juve and he would remain in England.

Juve FC Says

We have no space for McKennie again and the ideal situation is for him to leave the club.

The midfielder’s time on our books hasn’t gone to plan and the best option for everyone is to end the relationship as soon as possible.

In England, McKennie has several national teammates at Leeds and he probably will feel more comfortable there.