Weston McKennie and Filip Kostic made strong starts for Juventus in their recent match against Lazio, and their performances may earn them a continued place in the team.

Both players have experienced a resurgence of sorts. McKennie was rumoured to be leaving in the last transfer window but has fought his way back into the manager’s trust.

Kostic initially had difficulties securing playing time at the beginning of the season but has since reclaimed his position in the team and demonstrated his quality in the match against Lazio.

McKennie showcased his versatility by playing as a wing-back, adapting well to the role. His ability to excel in various positions is one of the reasons Max Allegri values him.

Kostic’s experience gives him an advantage over Samuel Iling-Junior and Andrea Cambiaso on the left wing, further cementing his place in the lineup.

According to a report from Tuttojuve, Allegri is contemplating the idea of retaining both players on the wings for the upcoming match against Sassuolo. Juventus recognises the importance of securing a victory in this game, and Allegri may opt for stability rather than making unnecessary changes that could jeopardise their chances of winning.

Juve FC Says

The team that faced Lazio did well in the attacking and defensive phase of the fixture, and we expect them to perform well if we maintain them for this fixture.

However, the final decision is up to the manager, hopefully he makes the right call and we pick up another three points.