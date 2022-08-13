McKennie and Locatelli change squad numbers – The official list

Ahead of their first Serie A match, Juventus have released the full list of squad numbers, which included some unforeseen changes.

After donning the number 72 last season, Manuel Locatelli will have a more prestigious jersey, as he’ll wear the number 5 next season.

According to ilBianconero, this is another clear sign that Arthur Melo has become an outcast in Turin as the management is trying to find him a new club.

The Brazilian was the one who had the number 5 over the last two campaigns, but the club has now handed him the number 29.

Moreover, Weston McKennie has inherited the number 8 following the departure of Aaron Ramsey. The American had donned the number 14 during his first two seasons in Turin, but he’ll now wear the same number that he often adopts while representing the American national team.

As for the club’s newest signing, Filip Kostic opted to take the number 17 which was worn by the likes of David Trezeguet and Mario Mandzukic in the past.

Finally, Fabio Miretti took the number 20 which has been vacated following the departure of Federico Bernardeschi.

Here is the full list:

1 SZCZESNY

23 PINSOGLIO

36 PERIN

2 DE SCIGLIO

3 BREMER

6 DANILO

12 ALEX SANDRO

15 GATTI

24 RUGANI

5 LOCATELLI

8 MCKENNIE

10 POGBA

11 CUADRADO

13 ROVELLA

17 KOSTIC

20 MIRETTI

25 RABIOT

28 ZAKARIA

29 ARTHUR

44 FAGIOLI

7 CHIESA

9 VLAHOVIC

18 KEAN

21 KAIO JORGE

22 DI MARIA

30 SOULE

33 AKE