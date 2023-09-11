While Juventus were hoping to retract Weston McKennie and Timothy Weah earlier than scheduled, their plans were dealt with a deadly blow.

According to La Stampa via ilBianconero, the American national team insists on maintaining an intact squad for the next friendly test against Oman.

Therefore, no players would be allowed to leave the camp early, including the Juventus duo.

The USMNT will host Oman on Wednesday morning (2:30 AM CET) in Minnesota. Therefore, Max Allegri won’t have his two American stars at his disposal until Thursday.

The Bianconeri will host Lazio in a Serie A showdown on Saturday. Thus, McKennie and Weah will barely have 48 hours to recover from the long trip and prepare for the clash at the Allianz Stadium.

This is a particular blow for Allegri given that Weah and McKennie have been his main choices on the right flank in the 3-5-2 system.

Nevertheless, the Juventus coach reportedly has an alternative in mind. Andrea Cambiaso has been impressive on the left, but he’s equally capable of playing on the opposite side.

Thus, the manager will most likely switch the 23-year-old to the right flank. This would leave Filip Kostic and Samuel Iling-Junior competing for a spot on the left side.

The Serbian veteran started the previous encounter in Empoli but his display was lukewarm. On the other hand, the young Englishman is yet to make a starting appearance this season.