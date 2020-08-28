McKennie arrives for Juventus medical

Schalke 04 midfielder Weston McKennie has arrived at Juve’s medical centre to undergo tests ahead of his expected move to the Bianconeri.

The 22-year-old celebrates his birthday today, having arrived late last night from Schalke’s training camp in Austria.

McKennie is expected to initially join Juventus on loan for the 2020/21 season, costing the Bianconeri around €3 million with a further option to sign him outright for €18 million.

Reports from Germany suggest the deal may in fact be worth closer to €28 million in total, including the initial €3 million outlay for the players season-long loan.

The USA international has featured in 91 games for Schalke since making the switch from the Dallas Academy in August 2016, scoring 5 goals across 4 seasons.

He’s also featured for the US national team in 19 games, scoring 6 goals since his first senior cap in 2017, having played at every level from U17 upwards.

[Image from Juventus.com]