McKennie continues to ignore interest from the Premier League

Weston McKennie started Juventus’ game against Cremonese and failed to impress, which shows why he is dispensable to the club.

The American is a talented midfielder, but he does not seem to be an Allegri-type which has seen him struggle in the gaffer’s team.

Reports suggest he is one player Juve will happily cash in on in this transfer window if an offer arrives and two Premier League clubs want him.

Tuttomercatoweb reveals Bournemouth and Aston Villa would happily invest in the former Schalke 04 man, but he is not interested in either.

McKennie is eyeing a return to the Bundesliga, where Borussia Dortmund is believed to be interested in a move for him, but the Germans are less serious than the EPL sides.

Juve FC Says

BVB is one of the top clubs in Europe and competes for major trophies every season. They are clearly more attractive than Bournemouth or Villa.

However, as a club, we are more interested in the suitor who will pay the most for his signature because it would be good to make a nice profit from his sale.

It would be interesting to see if BVB becomes serious about their interest this month or if they will wait until the summer.