McKennie could be deployed in a new role against Sampdoria

Even though Juventus started their Serie A campaign on a positive note, the team’s tactical shape remains shrouded with mystery. The Bianconeri are still awaiting the arrivals and departures on the market, while the growing number of injuries didn’t help matters.

While Max Allegri started with a 4-4-1-1 formation against Sassuolo, he swiftly switched to 4-3-3 which immediately paid dividends.

But according to Corriere dello Sport via ilBianconero, the manager could once again opt for a 4-4-1-1 lineup against Sampdoria, with Weston McKennie playing almost as a second striker right behind Dusan Vlahovic.

The American is originally is central midfielder, but can feature in various roles. On the opening round, he started as a hybrid left winger before switching to his more traditional box-to-box role.

So with Angel Di Maria out injured and Memphis Depay unlikely to be available by Monday, the Texan could be Allegri’s solution at the Luigi Ferraris Stadium.

Due to McKennie’s great stamina and generous style of play, it’s easy to understand why Allegri is contemplating this tactical tweak. The 23-year-old would drop deep to support his teammates in retrieving the ball before launching forward to help in the team’s attacks.

However, the former Schalke man is at times unable to produce the quality pass at the right timing which ends up ruining the whole play.

If the USMNT star inspires to have a career as an advanced midfielder, improving his technical skills would be paramount.