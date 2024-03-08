Juventus currently faces an emergency in their midfield, which comes at an inopportune time in the season. The Bianconeri are confronting Atalanta when they are grappling with a lack of form, having recently suffered a defeat to Napoli, making this upcoming match a crucial fixture that they must win.

Juve is experiencing a shortage of players in the midfield, potentially leading them to field a lineup where Manuel Locatelli stands out as the most experienced player. This situation implies that players like Fabio Miretti and Hans Nicolussi Caviglia are likely to start, forming a relatively inexperienced midfield for such a pivotal game.

Despite these challenges, Juventus is actively working to incorporate one more experienced player into the team. Weston McKennie emerges as a viable option, having recovered from an injury sustained in the game against Frosinone. As he gradually returns to fitness, reports from Calciomercato suggest that Juventus might consider asking him to play through any lingering pain in the upcoming Atalanta game.

Juve FC Says

Atalanta are a difficult team to face when we have a fully-fit squad, and playing them with an ill-equipped side means we are very likely to struggle in the fixture.

McKennie has been recovering well, and we expect the midfielder to step up and try to help the team if he is close to being fully fit.