Weston McKennie’s role at Juventus may be in for a shift following his impressive performance for the United States during the international break.

The midfielder has emerged as one of the key players for the Bianconeri this season, even after coming close to leaving the club in the previous transfer window.

Max Allegri was notably impressed with McKennie’s work rate during pre-season and opted to give the American a second chance. While McKennie has predominantly played as a midfielder, Allegri has expressed interest in utilising him in a wider role.

A recent report from Calciomercato highlights that McKennie operated on the right side of a midfield-three within the USA’s 4-3-3 formation during a recent game, with Timothy Weah positioned ahead of him. His positive performance, which included providing an assist, could encourage Allegri to consider deploying him in a wider midfield role upon his return from international duty.

Juve FC Says

McKennie is one of the finest members of our squad and the midfielder is a player we expect so much from.

After regaining the trust of his manager, he needs to show greater flexibility now as he is a key man at the Allianz Stadium.

If he delivers in that new role, he will get more playing chances and become hard to bench.