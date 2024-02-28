Weston McKennie is reportedly set to sign a new contract with Juventus after a standout season in which he has reinvented himself at the club.

McKennie’s performance this term has been exceptional, marking it as his best since joining the Allianz Stadium. His resurgence has earned him praise from both the manager and the club’s fans, and Juventus is keen to secure his long-term commitment.

According to Calciomercato, Juventus is considering offering McKennie a new contract worth around 3.5 million Euros, extending until 2027. The midfielder, who had a short loan spell at Leeds United last season, is said to be enjoying life in Turin.

The agreement is expected to be finalised in the coming weeks, with Juventus confident that they won’t encounter any issues in securing McKennie’s commitment for the foreseeable future.

Juve FC Says

McKennie deserves a new deal based on how he has performed in this campaign, and the American will get it.

If we fail to offer him a new contract, another club could convince him to join them at the end of this term because he has had a brilliant season.