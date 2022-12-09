Since signing for Juventus in 2020, Weston McKennie has been on a bumpy road. The American has endured a plethora of highs and downs in Turin, both on and off the pitch.

In the early part of the campaign, Max Allegri heavily relied on the 24-year-old’s service, especially in the absence of Paul Pogba.

But with the Frenchman looking to make his return in January and Nicolò Fagioli swiftly rising through ranks, the former Schalke man has become dispensable.

According to Calciomercato journalist Nicola Balice, Juventus would entertain offers for McKennie in the region of 30 million euros.

The source adds that the Bianconeri would even consider slightly lower figures due to the current circumstances. Balice adds that the club might not even replace the USMNT international, believing that Max Allegri has enough cover amongst the ranks.

The report mentions Borussia Dortmund as one his most interested suitors. This would be a return to the Bundesliga for McKennie who had ironically played for BVB’s arch rivals Schalke between 2016 and 2020.

However, the midfielder also has several suitors in the Premier League according to the report, including Aston Villa, Chelsea (who could be looking to sign new USMNT stars following the takeover from American owners) and of course Tottenham Hotspur with Fabio Paratici in charge.

The former Juventus sporting director was the one who recruited McKennie to the club in the first place.