McKennie could spoil Juventus plans for Zaniolo

Weston McKennie has been linked with a potential move to Galatasaray as part of Juventus’ negotiations to secure the signing of Nicolo Zaniolo during the current transfer window.

It appears that McKennie is not in the plans of Juventus manager Max Allegri, as he spent the previous season on loan at Leeds United. However, Leeds’ relegation meant that a clause, which would have obligated them to make the transfer permanent, was invalidated.

Juventus is keen for McKennie to find a new club where he can continue playing, and they were hoping to send him to Galatasaray as part of the deal for Zaniolo. Galatasaray is reportedly interested in the prospect as well.

However, a report from Tuttomercatoweb suggests that McKennie himself prefers a move to Germany or a return to the Premier League. This preference presents a challenge for Juventus since McKennie might be hesitant to move to Turkey in exchange for Zaniolo.

It remains to be seen how the situation unfolds, as McKennie’s personal preferences may impact the potential transfer involving Galatasaray and Zaniolo.

Juve FC Says

McKennie must be comfortable with a club and competition before heading there and only a few players love to go to Turkiye when they are still young.

If he would not be a part of our offer, we can find another player that we can send there so that we will pay a smaller fee.

However, the individual has to be a player that Galatasaray also accepts. Otherwise, we will struggle to find an agreement with them.