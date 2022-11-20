McKennie credits Juventus for his swift recovery ahead of World Cup

This term, Juventus have suffered a plethora of injuries that started even during the pre-season preparations.

Weston McKennie was one of the latest casualties. He sustained a knock during the trip to Lecce and missed the last three Serie A fixtures before the break.

This Texan’s muscle injury put him at risk for the 2022 World Cup, but luckily, he has been able to make a rapid recovery and put himself at the disposal of the American national team.

The 24-year-old is aiming to be fully fit when USA takes on Wales on Monday in the opening matchday.

McKennie gives credit for Juventus who coordinated with the American national team in order to help the midfielder in making a swift recovery.

“Juventus and the American national team have worked together to allow me to reach this event in an optimal physical condition,” said the former Schalke man as reported by Calciomercato.

“I felt good after the friendly the other day. As for Wales, they are a strong team, we are only focused on that match. We know it will be a difficult one, but we aim to win it.”

While McKennie often endures some highs and lows at Juventus, he remains vastly important for his nation’s chances in Qatar.

The midfielder has thus far made 37 caps for his country’s senior team, scoring nine goals in the process.