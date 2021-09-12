McKennie desperately wants to convince Allegri to keep him

Weston McKennie is one of the more consistent Juventus players from last season who have struggled in this campaign.

The American was one of Andrea Pirlo’s most important players and he had his initial loan move from Schalke 04 turned into a permanent transfer before the campaign even ended.

Juve had been impressed by him and when they replaced Pirlo with Massimiliano Allegri, they will have remained confident that he would continue to be a key member of their squad.

However, he has looked unsuited to Allegri’s style of play with the returning manager still looking for the best way to use him in his team.

The American has also not helped his cause with several off-field issues.

He seems to have become more complacent than he was last season and that could cost him his career at Juventus.

He has been struggling to get into the team so far, but Calciomercato reports that the USA international is now looking to get back in the good books of Allegri.

It claims that he is now ready to put all the off-field problems behind him to become a key player for Juve.

However, there is still a possibility that he will leave, but for now, he remains a Juventus player