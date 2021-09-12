mckennie
Club News

McKennie desperately wants to convince Allegri to keep him

September 12, 2021 - 2:45 pm

Weston McKennie is one of the more consistent Juventus players from last season who have struggled in this campaign.

The American was one of Andrea Pirlo’s most important players and he had his initial loan move from Schalke 04 turned into a permanent transfer before the campaign even ended.

Juve had been impressed by him and when they replaced Pirlo with Massimiliano Allegri, they will have remained confident that he would continue to be a key member of their squad.

However, he has looked unsuited to Allegri’s style of play with the returning manager still looking for the best way to use him in his team.

The American has also not helped his cause with several off-field issues.

He seems to have become more complacent than he was last season and that could cost him his career at Juventus.

He has been struggling to get into the team so far, but Calciomercato reports that the USA international is now looking to get back in the good books of Allegri.

It claims that he is now ready to put all the off-field problems behind him to become a key player for Juve.

However, there is still a possibility that he will leave, but for now, he remains a Juventus player

Avatar

You Might Also Like

De Laurentiis

De Laurentiis says Juventus were under the control of Napoli

September 12, 2021
Szczesny

Fabio Ravezzani says Szczesny has singlehandedly sabotaged Juventus’ start to the season

September 12, 2021
Locatelli

Claudio Marchisio offers career advice to Juventus new boy

September 12, 2021

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.