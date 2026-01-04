Juventus utility man Weston McKennie has once again delivered the goods in a new role on the pitch, even though his team settled for a point.

The 27-year-old has been omnipresent in the starting lineup since Luciano Spalletti’s appointment in late October following Igor Tudor’s sacking.

The Italian tactician has often relied on the Texan as a wing-back in the 3-4-2-1 system. However, with Juventus switching to a 4-2-3-1 formation against Lecce, McKennie was deployed as an attacking midfielder.

Weston McKennie relishing his new Juventus role

Since joining Juventus in 2020, McKennie has almost featured in every outfield role on the pitch thanks to his supreme versatility. He had recently admitted that he remains fond of his original role as a central midfielder.

And yet, the USMNT international was content to play in a more advanced position against Lecce, especially after scoring the equaliser that spared Juventus further blushes.

“For me, it’s not a new position. I’m at the manager’s and the team’s disposal, and I try to give 100% in every role,” said McKennie in his post-match press conference via IlBianconero. “I like playing as a trequartista because you can both defend and attack.”

Weston McKennie (Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images)

“A missed opportunity for the team? Yes and no. Matches like this, such as the one against Lecce, can help us climb the table.

“You feel a bit down, a bit frustrated, but you can’t dwell on missed chances. You have to keep moving forward.”

McKennie offers his support for under-fire Jonathan David

Juventus had a golden opportunity to score the winner when the referee awarded them a spot-kick for a handball following an on-field review.

Jonathan David, who won the penalty, decided to convert it himself, but his weak effort to the middle was denied by Wladimiro Falcone.

Nevertheless, McKennie insists that the Canadian has no reason to apologise, as missing penalties are part of the game.

“He doesn’t have to apologise to the team, because this is football. We have to support him and keep his head up, and focus only on the next match. He must put this behind him now, and hopefully he can score in the next game.”

“The team played a good match; what was missing was the final pass. Anyone can miss a penalty. That’s football — you have to move forward and focus on the next game.”