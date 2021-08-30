McKennie fails to take his chance against Empoli and Allegri wants him out now

Weston McKennie will leave Juventus in the last few days of the transfer window.

The American was one of the most important players at Juve last season when they struggled to reach the top four.

He was a part of the preseason in this campaign, yet he has failed to convince Massimiliano Allegri.

The manager gave him the chance to stake a claim for himself in Juve’s match against Empoli yesterday.

He played in the attacking midfield role, where he thrived last season, but he failed to take his chance in a match that ended in a 1-0 defeat to Juve.

Calciomercato says he is now set to be sold by the Bianconeri with several Premier League clubs looking to sign him.

Fabio Paratici would love him at Tottenham, while Aston Villa and Everton also retain interest in his signature.

Juve has set an asking price of around 30m euros, a fee that they hope to get soon so they can also add a replacement to their squad when he leaves.

Miralem Pjanic and Axel Witsel are two midfield options Juventus has been linked with a move for in this transfer window.