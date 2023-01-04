McKennie flops again as Milik shines for Juventus

Juventus earned a 1-0 win against Cremonese on the return to league football in Italy, thanks to a very late Arkadiusz Milik strike.

The Bianconeri had laboured all game to get the points, but the hosts were stubbornly good at the back as they looked for chances to catch Juve on the break.

Cremonese had some nice passages of play as Juve waited for a good time to attack and score.

Most of their plans didn’t work and Max Allegri made changes in the second half, giving them more and eventually leading to a goal.

One man that struggled, not for the first time, is Weston McKennie. Tuttomercatoweb rated him 5/10, adding: “Apart from some interesting game changes and a good ball to Miretti at the start of the second half, he remembers little of the American’s performance which he fails to make an impact.”

However, Milik was isolated sometimes in the game, but he still came up with the goal and they rated him 6.5/10 and insisted he was decisive.

Juve FC Says

Many of the players who started the game struggled, but the subs made their mark after coming on to show Max Allegri got the decision to change spot-on.